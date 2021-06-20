Ethic Inc. Purchases New Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,189 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

