Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $14,389,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Discovery by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Discovery by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

