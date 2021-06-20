Ethic Inc. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $115.04 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

