Ethic Inc. Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,743,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,396,000 after acquiring an additional 270,007 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.