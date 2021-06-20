Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.73.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.79. The company had a trading volume of 361,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,780. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.77.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,808,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,781 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

