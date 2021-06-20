Evercore ISI Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $160.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $121.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.37.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 71.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

