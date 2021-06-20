Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,423,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,919,000 after purchasing an additional 102,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

