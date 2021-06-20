Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,160 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

