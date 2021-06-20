Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $60,643,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $285.32 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.