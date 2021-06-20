Evoke Wealth LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $242.13 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $245.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

