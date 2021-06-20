Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 1,809 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 73.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

UAL opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

