Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $301.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $316.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

