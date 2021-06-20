EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Capitalization Tops $34,727.31

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $34,727.31 and approximately $11,389.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00095313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00023739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00753444 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

