Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,955 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $212.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

