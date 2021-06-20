Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 124,976 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,976 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.01% of National Instruments worth $57,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 384.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

