Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,634,498 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 64.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,158,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $54,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its position in General Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

