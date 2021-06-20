Federated Hermes Inc. Has $43.09 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,653 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $570.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.