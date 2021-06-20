Federated Hermes Inc. Has $49.10 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948,740 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $49,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

