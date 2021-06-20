Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 25,707 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.58% of Smartsheet worth $46,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,398,941.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,915 shares of company stock worth $21,051,666. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

