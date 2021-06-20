Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 48,950 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $44,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

NSTG opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.71. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.15.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,680 shares of company stock worth $10,153,074 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

