FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.25. FedEx posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $18.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $18.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $21.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.31.

FDX opened at $285.32 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

