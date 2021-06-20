Feellike (FLL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,319.67 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00137526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00177145 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,677.20 or 0.99755338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.81 or 0.00853817 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.