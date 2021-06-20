Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,272,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the May 13th total of 2,714,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.6 days.

Shares of FBASF stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17.

About Fibra UNO

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

