Financial Survey: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Baozun 4.54% 8.76% 4.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Baozun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.31 $7.02 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.36 billion 2.03 $65.25 million $1.03 34.38

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Baozun 0 2 3 0 2.60

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Baozun has a consensus price target of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.17%. Given Baozun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

Baozun beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.