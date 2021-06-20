First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

