First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Up 21.3% in May

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 149,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 17.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCBC opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $514.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. Research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

