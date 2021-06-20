First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FEO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $15.88.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

