First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:FEO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $15.88.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund
