First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Lowered by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

