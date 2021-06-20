Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE PFO opened at $13.35 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

