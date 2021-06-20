Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2,538.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 223,758 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 48,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,494,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,590,000 after purchasing an additional 76,089 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.58. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $238.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

