Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 483,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,451. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Fortis has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fortis by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $3,331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fortis by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Fortis by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 340,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

