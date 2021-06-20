Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE:FNV opened at $145.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.