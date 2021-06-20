Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$199.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

FNV stock opened at C$181.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$178.57. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.52%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

