Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.18. Frank’s International shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 2,572 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of $733.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Frank’s International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Frank’s International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

