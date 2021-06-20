Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.52.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$9.10 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$3.19 and a 12-month high of C$9.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2,275.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. Analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

