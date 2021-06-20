Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.94. 5,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Frontera Energy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

