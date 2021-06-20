FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.44% of FS Bancorp worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other FS Bancorp news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $402,779.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $292.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.31.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

