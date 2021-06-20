FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 945,800 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:HUGE opened at $1.83 on Friday. FSD Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

