fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post sales of $121.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. fuboTV reported sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.81 million to $532.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $847.79 million, with estimates ranging from $755.85 million to $898.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.82. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

