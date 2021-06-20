G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report sales of $470.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $503.70 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $297.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

