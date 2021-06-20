Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Short Interest Up 18.2% in May

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 11,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCI. Citigroup began coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Gannett stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Gannett has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

