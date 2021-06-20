GAPS (GAP) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $8.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS Coin Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

