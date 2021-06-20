Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.82 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $61.82 million and $6.91 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $6.10 or 0.00017705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00136440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00179682 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,415.99 or 0.99832639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.00 or 0.00849915 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.