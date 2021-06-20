General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,014 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

