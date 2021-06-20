Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 177,949 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,949 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $237,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $124.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

