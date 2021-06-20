Geode Capital Management LLC Has $255.38 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 209,172 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Exact Sciences worth $255,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

