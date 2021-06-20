Geode Capital Management LLC Has $262.34 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $262,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $205.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

