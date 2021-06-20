Geode Capital Management LLC Has $293.10 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $293,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $342.71 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $348.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

