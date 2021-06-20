Geode Capital Management LLC Has $303.66 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $303,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,470,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL opened at $440.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

