Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $283,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,517,365. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

